Escape to the Chateau presenters Dick and Angel Strawbridge have a huge, loyal fanbase so it's perhaps unsurprising they were inundated with well-wishes from their followers recently when they made an exciting announcement.

Taking to social media, the Channel 4 stars revealed their much-adored programme has been nominated for two TV Choice Awards!

Dick and Angel expressed their joy in the caption, stating they were "over the moon," adding: "The awards are voted for by the public so if you would like to vote for us it really would mean the world. We cannot thank you enough for all your love and support xx."

Needless to say, fans were thrilled for the family and took to the comments to bid them congratulations. One excited follower said: "Congratulations! Such a laugh and so informative and creative… love watching from Melbourne."

Fans are big supporters of Escape to the Chateau

A second echoed this, writing: "Congratulations on your well-deserved nominations definitely a vote from me," as a third agreed: "Well deserved congratulations."

Many more were thrilled for the pair. "That's fantastic news guys, I am sure u will win," assured a fourth fan while a fifth wrote: "I'm so happy for you."

The stars have teased a new spin-off show

The pair's activity on social media often prompts followers all over the world to enquire about a new series, and while Channel 4 is yet to announce whether Escape to the Chateau will be back, the stars themselves recently shared an update.

In answer to a question from a viewer, who asked if they would consider making a separate series which follows the Strawbridge family on their travels, the couple wrote: "We have actually been planning a travel show for a while.

"Unfortunately lockdown has meant that we have had to put this on the backburner…but it's definitely something we are looking to do in the future, so watch this space!"

