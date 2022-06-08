Dick Strawbridge shares sweet tribute to eldest rarely-seen daughter The Escape to the Chateau presenter is a father-of-four

Dick Strawbridge, along with his wife Angel, are clearly proud parents and often involve their two children, Dorothy and Arthur in their adventures for their Channel 4 programme, Escape to the Chateau.

But it seems Dick is equally proud of his eldest rarely-seen daughter, Charlotte, and he often shares updates on her venture as a talented artist.

The presenter, who shares Charlotte, 34, with his first wife Brigit Strawbridge Howard, took to social media recently to retweet a kind message from a follower who is now a proud owner of Charlotte's work. The original post read: "I bought this one – absolutely delighted – your daughter is very talented!" to which Dick responded: "We have to agree!!"

Fans are clearly impressive with her work. One person said in response to another post: "She is very talented, you can see the animals emotions and the motion of nature in her paintings! C'est superbe Charlotte bravo!" as a second said: "All of the paintings are absolutely gorgeous!"

Meanwhile, last month, the TV presenter was eager to further promote his daughter's impressive skills. He wrote: "After lots of hard work my very clever daughter Charlotte has some gorgeous new products on line.

"Go and have a look and let her know what you like and what you think! Could be the solution to any pressies you need to get or why not spoil yourself?? #prouddad."

Dick and Angel with their two youngest children, Dorothy and Arthur

The Escape to the Chateau presenter has four children in total. His two older children are the aforementioned Charlotte, and son James, 38, who he also welcomed with his first wife, Brigit.

His eldest followed in his dad's footsteps and became a professional chef; but his talents don't stop there and he's also a professional photographer and published author. The pair also took part in their own TV show, Hungry Sailors.

