Dick Strawbridge shares rare photos with eldest son - and fans go crazy

Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge has a grown-up son called James, 38, who rarely features on the hit Channel 4 show. To celebrate Father's Day, James shared a collection of sweet snaps of him and his father and it was then reposted by Dick much to the delight of his fans.

Comments on the post included: " You are definitely your dad's mini me without a doubt" and: "Chip off the old block." A third added: "Identical twins," while a fourth penned: "You are both a handsome pair, treasure your moments together."

The first photograph was a black and white shot of James kissing his father on the cheek and the subsequent ones to follow included candid pictures of the pair on various holidays. One of the pictures was a throwback to when James was much younger before he grew a beard just like his dad.

Eagle-eyed and dedicated fans will remember that James actually appeared in an episode of Escape to the Chateau when Angel threw her parents a party.

Dick's lookalike son shared a heartfelt post

Fans were quick to swoon over James on Twitter when he made his on-screen appearance, with one writing: "I didn't think this programme could get any better and then elder son comes to visit," while another wrote: "Oh my, he's gorgeous. Channel 4 give him his own show immediately!"

James has featured on the Channel 4 show

Dick now shares two children with his current wife Angel, there's nine-year-old Arthur and eight-year-old Dorothy and both feature heavily in their hit show and even went on tour with their famous parents earlier in the year, travelling around the UK to meet with fans.

Dick also has a daughter, Charlotte, 34, from his first marriage to Brigit Strawbridge Howard.

Dick also has two younger children

James is a professional chef, photographer and published author while Charlotte is a photographer, painter and musician. What a creative family!

