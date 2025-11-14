Escape to the Chateau stars mark major milestone: 'We laughed, we cried'

Escape to the Chateau stars Angel and Dick Strawbridge marked a major milestone this week, after celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on November 13, 2025. Taking to Instagram on Friday (14 November), the couple shared a series of throwback photos from both their nuptials and life since, with their two children: Arthur, 12, and Dorothy, 11. Revealing how they spent their anniversary, Dick and Angel, who married at their family home – the Chateau de La Motte Husson in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France – addressed fans.

"A huge hello to you on this Fabulous Friday, and thank you for all the incredible messages we received yesterday... we were completely blown away!" they began. "We spent a glorious day wandering around Rennes, reminiscing about our wedding, chatting about the children, family, friends, and all the beautiful chaos that led up to the big day.

"We laughed, we cried (happy tears, of course!), and felt so blessed. It's hard to believe that 15 years ago today, we sat across a table and instantly fell in love (see the photo of 'that' moment with our friend Will being the gooseberry!). From that moment on, we've been inseparable and what an adventure it's been.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge - Their Love Story

"Last night, we wrapped up the day with dinner at Café Grandmas, raising a simple toast: 'To the best 15 years of our lives.' To all of you who've shared this journey with us, thank you for the love, support, and memories along the way. Here's to love, laughter, and the next chapter!"

Angel and Dick's wedding day

Angel and Dick, who first met in 2010 through their mutual friend and agent, Sophie Laurimore, tied the knot in 2015. After welcoming their son in 2013 and daughter in 2014, the couple decided to say 'I do' in their new family home, the Chateau de la Motte Husson, which they'd purchased for £280,000 in 2015.

Speaking exclusively with HELLO!, Angel previously revealed that she and Dick had embarked on endless renovations in the build-up to their big day. "We were engulfed with exhaustion," she said. "It was the first time I'd had a bath and I had a little sob. We'd been working 18, 20 or 22 hours a day and were flying high on adrenaline and couldn't lose our focus. Most of the house wasn't done."

Noting that their wedding day ended up being as magical as ever, Angel added, "There was a moment before people started arriving when it just didn't matter. Our mental state changed. We put flowers around the place and knew everything was going to be okay."

© Instagram Dick and Angel with their children, Arthur and Dorothy

Opting for a decadent vintage-inspired wedding day, Angel stepped out in a satin midi dress complete with an ornate lace cape. With her flame-red locks styled in 40s-esque pin curls, the mum-of-two elevated her bridal look with a cherry red lip and a matching manicure. As for Dick, the groom put on a dapper display in a green tweed two-piece suit complete with a crisp white shirt and a burgundy tie.