Garden Rescue presenters Charlie Dimmock and Lee Burkhill are known and beloved by fans of the BBC programme, so it's no surprise that Lee received delighted response from his followers on social media after revealing his latest venture.

Taking to Instagram, the horticulturist and TV star, who dubs himself the 'Garden Ninja' shared a video to inform his followers he is embarking on an exciting journey of beekeeping.

Writing in the caption, he explained: "The bee hive is ready for action! My queen and her crew will be arriving in the next few weeks as I start my journey as a bee keeper!"

Lee added: "So now all I need is the queen and her brood frames. Which should be arriving from a bee keeper about 4 miles down the road any day soon! Any bee keepers out there with any first hive advice?"

Lee often shares his garden updates with his followers on Instagram

The Garden Rescue presenter's followers were quick to share their thoughts in the comments. One was particularly excited for Lee, writing: "This is fantastic! Will be following with much interest."

A second added: "Good luck Ninja. Looks great can’t wait to see how well you do with them," as a third wrote: "You're so brave!" As per his request in the comments, many also gave their advice on beekeeping.

Lee joined the BBC show in 2021

"Once you have them in place. Be patient. Leave them to settle for at least a couple of weeks. Knowledge is power in beekeeping and plan ahead. Prepare for everything. Good luck and enjoy it," read one informative comment.

Lee joined the line-up of gardening experts on Garden Rescue last year following the departure of presenters Arit Anderson and David and Harry Rich. Since series seven of the daytime staple, he has been appearing alongside Flo Headlam, Chris Hull and, of course, longtime presenter Charlie Dimmock.

