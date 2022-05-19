Garden Raescue's Charlie Dimmock shuts down comparisons to Rachel de Thame The two presenters once found themselves pitted against each other by the public

Charlie Dimmock was once forced to shut down comparisons between herself and fellow gardening presenter Rachel de Thame.

At the time, while Charlie was a well-known name among TV viewers thanks to her presenting duties on Ground Force, Rachel was a newcomer in the world of gardening presenting and had barely begun her career but was already being hailed the "new Charlie Dimmock".

While chatting to The Sunday Mirror back in 2000, Charlie was asked whether TV chiefs had deliberately made Rachel "totally different (yet equally as sexy)" as her, Charlie replied: "I don't think TV bosses think like that.Or am I being naive?"

She added: "But if you're asking me if it worries me that Rachel is there - of course it doesn't."

Elsewhere in the interview, when Charlie was asked the advice she would give Rachel for the future, she urged the newcomer to strive for sincerity and happiness above all else.

Rachel has become a regular face on Gardeners' World with Monty Don

"I'd tell her to be truthful and enjoy it," she said - and it certainly seems like Rachel has heeded Charlie's wise words.

Since bursting onto the scene in the early noughties, Rachel has maintained a successful career as a gardening presenter and writer. She makes regular appearances on Gardeners' World alongside host Monty Don. The 60-year-old is also known for fronting her own series' such as Small Town Gardens and Gardening with the Experts.

Meanwhile, Charlie is back on screens in a brand new series of BBC Two's Garden Rescue which sees the 55-year-old and fellow expert gardeners compete to design gardens for homeowners around the country. Each comes up with a design to suit the space and the budget and the garden owner chooses which gets built.

