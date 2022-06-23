James Corden's The Late Late Show shares unbelievable list of guests for special week ahead The host is leaving in 2023

James Corden recently revealed that he will depart The Late Late Show after eight years - but he's not slowing down until he goes.

The show has just revealed a monumental list of celebrities who will appear during a special week of interviews being aired from London.

Rather than hosting in Los Angeles, James has returned to his home country for the shows which will be broadcast from Freemasons' Hall in the capital.

WATCH: The cast of friends do Carpool Karaoke

Guests appearing on the show include President Joe Biden, Vin Diesel, Jamie Dornan, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, John Boyega, David Harbour, Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith and Tessa Thompson.

Additionally, singing sensation Lizzo will be the ultimate guest on an all new Carpool Karaoke.

According to the release: "The Late Late Show's upcoming London visit marks the fourth time the series will film from the U.K. and the first time from Freemasons Hall. The show has not filmed in London since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Late Late Show has some epic guests for its week in London

James surprised fans when he revealed in April that he would be ending his run on the show.

The British actor opened his late-night talk show with a monologue in which he revealed he has only extended his contract with the CBS series for one more year and will be stepping away from the show next summer marking an end to what will be eight and a half years as host.

James hasn't ruled out moving back to the UK with his wife and children

It appears the reason behind James' departure is simply a desire to focus on other work projects. "There's still some other things that I feel I want to do," he told Deadline. "I'd like to try and write. There's some [stories] I'd like to tell. I'd like to see if I'm capable of it. The fact that it's terrifying is the reason to do it."

Sky, the exclusive home to The Late Late Show with James Corden in the U.K., will broadcast the London-based episodes from Tuesday 28 June - Friday 1 July on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW.

