Michael Schumacher's family celebrates major achievement

Michael Schumacher’s family are set to celebrate after the Formula 1 champion will be the recipient of the State Prize by North Rhine-Westphalia, which is given out just once a year, to mark his incredible career.

The ceremony is set to take place in Cologne, Germany, with his wife, Corinna and children Mick and Gina expected to attend and accept the award on his behalf alongside their close family friend, and the former FIA president, Jean Todt.

Speaking about the award, North Rhine-Westphalia’s prime minister Hendrick Wust said: "Michael Schumacher's work as a sportsman and as a supporter of good causes radiates far beyond the borders of his home state of North Rhine-Westphalia."

Michael hasn’t been in the public eye since a devastating ski accident in 2013 that left him with life-changing injuries. He has been in recovery ever since, and his family has kept details about his condition very private. Speaking about him in the Netflix documentary Schumacher back in 2021, Corinna said: "I just felt that he is somebody special… I think that he is simply very strong mentally. Extremely strong. He still shows me how strong he is every day.

Michael was in a ski accident in 2013

Gina-Marie said: “Well he is my dad, and I’m glad that he is,” as Mick added that his father is an inspiration to him, saying: “When I look at him, I think, ‘I want to be like that.’”

Speaking about the documentary, Michael’s manager Sabine Kehm said: “Michael Schumacher has redefined the professional image of a racing driver and has set new standards… In order to preserve his private sphere as a source of strength, he has always rigorously and consistently separated his private from his public life. This film tells of both worlds. It is his family's gift to their beloved husband and father.”

