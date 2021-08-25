Michael Schumacher’s family talk about his ‘strength’ in extremely rare interview 

The Netflix documentary Schumacher is set to land on the streaming platform on 15 September, and looks at the incredible career of the racing icon. The film features his wife Corinna and two children, Mick and Gina-Maria, who have opened up about their husband and father’s “strength” in the first trailer.

Sharing photos and video footage from not only his career, but from personal events including their wedding day, Corinna says: “I just felt that he is somebody special… I think that he is simply very strong mentally. Extremely strong. He still shows me how strong he is every day. Gina-Marie said: “Well he is my dad, and I’m glad that he is,” as Mick added that his father is an inspiration to him, saying: “When I look at him, I think, ‘I want to be like that.’”

WATCH: Schumacher first trailer looks at Michael Schumacher's incredible career

Speaking about the documentary, Michael’s manager Sabine Kehm said: “Michael Schumacher has redefined the professional image of a racing driver and has set new standards. In his quest for perfection, he spared neither himself nor his team, driving them to the greatest successes. He is admired all over the world for his leadership qualities. He found the strength for this task and the balance to recharge at home, with his family, whom he loves idolatrously.

"In order to preserve his private sphere as a source of strength, he has always rigorously and consistently separated his private from his public life. This film tells of both worlds. It is his family's gift to their beloved husband and father.”

Corinna opened up about her husband

The documentary’s co-director Vanessa Nocker said: "Corinna Schumacher herself was our greatest support in this. She herself wanted to make an authentic film, to show Michael as he is, with all his ups and downs, without any sugar-coating. She was great and brave enough to let us do what we wanted, and so we respected and kept her boundaries. A very inspiring, warm woman who made a lasting impression on all of us."

Michael suffered life-changing injuries after hitting his head while skiing in the French Alps near Meribel back in 2013, and has been in recovery ever since, which his family has kept extremely private.

