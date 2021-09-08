Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna shares heartbreaking details of racing legend's fall The Formula One star is the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary

Netflix's new documentary, Schumacher, is set to land on the streaming platform soon, detailing the life and career of racing legend Michael Schumacher.

The documentary, which lands on 15 September, will also see his wife and children sharing some heartbreaking details about the sportsman's tragic fall during a skiing trip in 2013.

Michael's wife Corinna can be seen in the programme explaining how Michael expressed his concerns about the snow conditions in Meribel shortly before the accident, which caused the Formula One star to suffer a severe brain injury and be placed in a six-month induced coma.

Corinna, who has been fiercely private about the details regarding Michael's current condition and injuries, explained in the programme that Michael had mentioned the poor weather to his wife while on the skiing break in the Alps and even suggested flying elsewhere, not long before the accident occurred.

"Shortly before it happened in Meribel, he said to me, 'The snow isn't optimal. We could fly to Dubai and go skydiving there'," she explained. The 52-year-old also opened up about how she and the family "miss" him every day, but continue to be amazed by his strength.

"I miss Michael every day. But it's not just me who misses him. It's the children, the family, his father, everyone around him. Everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here - different, but here. He still shows me how strong he is every day."

Michael Schumacher with his two children

Corinna and Michael married in 1995 and share two children together, daughter Gina-Marie, who was born in 1997 and a son, Mick, also a racing driver, who was born in 1999.

The trailer for the documentary shows Michael's children also opening up about their father. Gina-Marie said: "Well he is my dad, and I'm glad that he is," as Mick added that his father is an inspiration to him, saying: "When I look at him, I think, 'I want to be like that.'"

Speaking about the documentary, Michael’s manager Sabine Kehm said: "Michael Schumacher has redefined the professional image of a racing driver and has set new standards. In his quest for perfection, he spared neither himself nor his team, driving them to the greatest successes. He is admired all over the world for his leadership qualities. He found the strength for this task and the balance to recharge at home, with his family, whom he loves idolatrously.

"In order to preserve his private sphere as a source of strength, he has always rigorously and consistently separated his private from his public life. This film tells of both worlds. It is his family's gift to their beloved husband and father."

