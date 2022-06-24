Love Island: viewers complain about islanders bullying Ekin-Su

Love Island 2022 has been seriously entertaining so far this year - but has the feuding between contestants gone too far? Following Thursday’s episode, viewers have taken to Twitter to complain about the treatment of Ekin-Su by her fellow islanders - and it’s safe to say that people aren’t happy.

MORE: Love Island: everything to know about Antigoni Buxton’s singing career - and watch her sing!

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Davide is saying that Ekin-Su is going from flower to flower hasn’t he been involved with the same amount girls? These double standards are a bit of a joke #LoveIsland," while another added: "I’m kind of tired of the villa making one-sided comments towards Ekin-Su. It’s starting to come off as bullying. I can understand Davide making comments but everyone else keep your mouth shut!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island's Ekin-Su argues with Jay

A third person wrote: "Ekin-Su hasn't actually done anything THAT bad to deserve the constant bullying from the others. They’re all playing a game inside that villa so idk why anyone thinks they have a moral high ground to stand on." One viewer even suggested getting in touch with Ofcom, writing: "Think it's time to make some Ofcom complaints about this bullying against Ekin Su. The girls and boys both treating her and speaking to her like [expletive] is not okay."

MORE: Love Island star daughter Gemma carried by famous dad in adorable throwback

MORE: Love Island to return for winter series in South Africa

Thursday’s episode saw Jay call things off with Ekin-Su after suggesting that he wanted to get to know Paige, resulting in an argument between the pair as Ekin-Su felt like she had been led on. Jay explained: "I want to be honest with my feelings, I feel like because I moved so far with you, I didn’t explore getting to know Paige. It’s something I felt for a while, but we moved so fast."

Jay and Ekin-Su's relationship ended in an argument on Thursday

After Ekin-Su accused him of being muggy by being dedicated to her until after the recoupling, saying: "It’s just hit me now what you’ve done. You knew at the coupling that I’d pick you… why did you open up to me, why would you tell me, 'If someone came in here my head wouldn’t be turned.'"

Jacques defended Jay, telling Ekin-Su: "He coupled up with you then found out what you are in two days mate, a [expletive] headache."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.