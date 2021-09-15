Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna gives update on his condition His incredible racing career is celebrating in the new Netflix documentary, Schumacher

Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna has given an update on his condition in the new Netflix documentary, Schumacher. The racing legend suffering a life-changing head injury in 2013 after skiing in the Alps, and Corinna revealed that as a family they “make sure he is comfortable”.

She explained: “We are trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable."

Corinna opened up about how she once believed that he had guardian angels watching over him during his 17-year career, explaining: “We’d always made it through his races safely, which is why I was certain he had a few guardian angels that were keeping an eye out for him.

Corinna opened up about her husband

“I don’t know if it’s just a kind of protective wall that you put up yourself or if it’s because you’re in a way naive - but it simply never occurred to me that anything could ever happen to Michael. It was just really bad luck - all the bad luck anyone could ever have in their life.”

Michael has been in recovery ever since 2013, which his family has kept extremely private. Speaking about how important it is to keep his recovery personal. “We are getting on with our lives, ‘private is private’ as he always said,” she explained. “It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, now we are protecting Michael.”

The new documentary looks at the racing legend's career

Their children, Gina-Marie and Mick, also spoke about their dad for the documentary, with Gina-Marie saying: “Well he is my dad, and I’m glad that he is,” as Mick added that his father is an inspiration to him, saying: “When I look at him, I think, ‘I want to be like that.’”

