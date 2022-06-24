Love Island’s Amber reacts to Indiyah and Dami's romance The reality show star has alluded to the romance in her latest post

Love Island star Amber has shared a post appearing to allude to the budding romance between Dami and Indiyah - and we’re loving her attitude! Sharing a snap in a stunning villa, the former islander posed by a chess set, and captioned the snap: "No time for games. Catch flights not feelings," accompanied by a plane emoji.

Amber was in a couple with Dami, and the pair had shared several kisses, when Dami admitted that he might have feelings for Indiyah. Although he promised to speak to Amber about wanting to get to know the other islander, a villa shake-up meant that Amber was dumped from the island before he had the chance.

WATCH: Indiyah and Dami share their first kiss

Dami and Indiyah have since been in a budding relationship, but it doesn’t appear to have fazed Amber! Her fans were quick to support her post, with one writing: "Yassss queen," with another adding: "As you should."

In Amber’s exit chat from leaving the island, she admitted she thought she and Dami could go somewhere, saying: "I definitely think it could have gone somewhere. I think we’re both a bit stubborn and we’re both big characters and it was working out whether we could both make compromises on that, or whether we needed to find other people!"

Amber shared a post on Instagram

Speaking about her exit, she added: "It was bittersweet because I didn’t want Ikenna to leave but he left with me. The vibe and the dynamic we had in there just worked so well. Even though there was a sort of rift between me and Ekin-Su at one point, I feel like we had a good friendship.

"If anything, I think we both really respected each other and we were honest with each other about how we felt. Sometimes friendships flourish more when you’re honest with each other."

