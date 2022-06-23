Love Island: Bombshell Charlie Radnedge's connections to Made in Chelsea revealed The new islander is ready to settle down

Another bombshell in the form of 28-year-old Charlie Radnedge landed in the Love Island villa on Wednesday night - and it looks like Gemma Owen isn't the only islander with famous connections.

The new arrival, who hails from London, is best mates with some of the cast members from Made in Chelsea. Read on to find out who…

Charlie is best mates with MIC fan favourite Miles Nazaire, who joined the show back in season 15. Miles showed his support for the new islander by reacting to his arrival on Wednesday night via his Instagram Story.

"The secret is out, Charlie is on Love Island," he told his 200k followers. "We've known for weeks and it's been killing us to not say anything.

"Me and the boys obviously knew this and this is why he's not been on social media or we haven't been hanging out with him.

"However, please everyone go and support our boy Charlie. He's amazing, he's our best mate and he is going to kill it. He's one of the funniest humans we know."

Charles is best mates with Miles from Made in Chelsea

The 26-year-old then revealed that he, along with his co-star Harvey Armstrong, would be taking care of Charlie's social media profiles before adding: "I'm so excited for our boy."

Harvey also took to his Instagram Story to support his friend. Sharing a clip of Charlie entering the villa, he wrote the caption: "Can't believe it @CharlieRadnedge my boy in the villa."

Panning the camera around to show his face, he addressed Charlie: "You are not finding love on there, mate."

Charlie entered the villa on Wednesday night

Speaking about his decision to join this year's show, the new arrival told ITV: "It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity - I’ve got to give it a go. I date quite a lot in London and I’ve been single for three years, so I’m not having that much success in that department, so why not try something new."

He also added that he's ready to "settle down".

