Love Island to return for winter series in South Africa

ITV has confirmed that Love Island will be back for not one but two seasons in 2023 - with fans not having to wait long for the winter series, which will kick off in the New Year.

Bosses at the network confirmed that the winter edition of the show would once again be set in South Africa, before returning to Mallorca for an eight-week run in the summertime.

Speaking about the news, director of Reality Commissioning and Controller at ITV2, Paul Mortimer, said: "Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience.

"So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show."

Will you be watching the New Year's series?

Executive Producer at Lifted Entertainment Mike Spencer added: "After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa. We can look forward to more romances, bromances and everything in between as we embark on another epic year of love."

The winter edition only aired once back in 2020 before it was shelved due to the pandemic, with the series returning for the summer edition only in 2021. The winter series was won by Paige and Finn, who spoke fondly about their time on the show, saying: “Love Island enabled us to find love with someone that without the show, our paths would never have crossed.

The summer series is currently in full swing

"We both found everything that we’d asked for in a partner in each other and we now live together in Manchester (we’ve been here for almost two years). We’ve got a new amazing group of friends and literally couldn’t imagine life without each other.”

