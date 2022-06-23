Love Island: everything to know about Antigoni Buxton’s singing career - and watch her sing! Not just a bombshell!

Love Island star Antigoni Buxton entered the villa on Wednesday and has appeared to instantly win over the islanders and viewers alike with her sunny personality - but she is much more than a reality show contestant! The Greek-Cypriot contestant is actually a very talented singer - find out everything you need to know about her career here…

MORE: Love Island to return for winter series in South Africa

Antigoni, 26, was originally signed to Island Records by former president Darcus Reese - the same man who signed Amy Winehouse - so it’s clear that the star is seriously talented. However, she left the label to start her own one, Sirena Records, and has released a series of hits which can be found on her YouTube channel. Check out a clip from Hit List below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out Antigoni's music video for Hit List

The bombshell has a following of passionate fans, with many taking to YouTube’s comment section to praise her music. Following her entrance into the Love Island island, one person wrote: "Ok but this song actually slaps!"

Antigoni is a singer

Another person added: "She has a cool, raspy voice. Sounds like the type you hear in electric music like a typical Calvin Harris or David Guetta song. Love it." Her other singles include This Ain’t Love, Way Too Much and Never Gonna Love.

MORE: Love Island's Chloe Burrows talks 'close friend' Antigoni and reveals the villa's biggest player - Exclusive

MORE: Love Island star daughter Gemma carried by famous dad in adorable throwback

Her latest single, Red Flag, was released in April, and she hosted an event to celebrate, which was attended by boxer Anthony Joshua. Sharing a clip from the event, she wrote: "Red Flag Single Launch House Party. Safe to say we enjoyeddddd. Thank-you @chivasregaluk @axiaspirit @francomancapizza for keeping everyone litttt & well fed."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.