Love Island star daughter Gemma carried by famous dad in adorable throwback

Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma is a star in her own right now as a contestant on the hit ITV2 show, Love Island - but an adorable throwback snap has shown the 19-year-old waving to adoring crowds even as a toddler!

The dressage horse rider is very close with her retired footballer dad, who previously joked that it was his "worst nightmare" to see her on the series - and the resurfaced snaps show the pair back in 2005, when Michael took then two-year-old Gemma to a football match at St James Park in Newcastle to celebrate his signing at Newcastle United.

Dressed in matching football shirts, Michael carried little Gemma while the pair waved to the crowds - and she is just so adorable!

Gemma back in 2005

The islander has yet to fill in her fellow cast mates on details about her famous father, and previously revealed her plans on chatting about her family on the show.

She said: “I don’t think I’m going to go and be like, ‘Oh my God, my dad was a footballer.’ I’m not that kind of person. I wouldn’t want that, I’d want to be known as my own person not being the daughter of an ex-footballer. But if they ask questions about my family, or what my parents do, obviously I’m going to be open about it and talk about it. But I’m not going to go in there and make sure it’s the first thing I say."

Gemma at St James Park

She also chatted about Michael potentially visiting the villa during the parent’s day, which takes place towards the end of the show, saying: “Hopefully, that’ll be nice. Hopefully I get that far, hopefully my mum and dad will come, it’d be really nice to see them in the villa.”

