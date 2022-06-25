Everything you need to know about Elvis star Austin Butler's love life from his A-list exes to his current girlfriend The actor has had several high-profile relationships

Elvis star Austin Butler has the internet abuzz thanks to his incredible transformation into the King of Rock 'n' Roll in Baz Luhrmann's new film all about Elvis Presley.

As the toe-tapping musical finally hits cinemas, find out all about the actor's love life, from his A-list exes to his relationship with his current girlfriend…

Vanessa Hudgens

Before Austin landed his breakout role in Elvis, Austin was known for two reasons: playing the love interest in Sex and the City prequel series The Carrie Diaries and for being total #couplegoals with former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, who he began dating in 2011.

Vanessa and Austin dated for almost nine years

The Coachella-loving couple shared many happy memories over the years and never shied away from the PDA, whether that was in their Instagram photos and captions or in interviews. While Vanessa once called Austin the "love of my life" in a 2014 birthday post, Austin sweetly referred to Vanessa as his "rock" at the premiere of his 2019 flick The Dead Don't Die.

However, things weren't meant to be, and it was reported that the two had split in early 2020, just a month shy of their nine-year anniversary and just before production for Elvis kicked off. Although the former couple have never publicly addressed their break-up, according to sources, their respective busy schedules was a major factor in their decision to split.

Olivia DeJonge

It was rumoured that Austin struck up a romance with his Elvis co-star Olivia DeJonge during filming in Australia in between January and November 2020.

Austin reportedly dated his Elvis co-star Olivia

Olivia, 24, who is also known for her roles in The Staircase and The Society and who just so happens to play his on-screen wife Priscilla Presley, was spotted enjoying romantic dinners and strolling on the beach with Austin while they both found themselves Down Under. However, fans should take that with a grain of salt as their relationship was never confirmed, and they were not spotted together much after filming wrapped up.

Lily-Rose Depp

Austin was linked to French-American actress and model Lily-Rose Depp in August 2021 after the two were papped sharing a steamy embrace outside of a London restaurant.

Lily-Rose, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, however, seemingly didn't pursue things with the up-and-coming actor as they have not been spotted together since.

Kaia Gerber

Most recently, Austin has been romantically linked to model Kaia Gerber, who also happens to have some famous parents! The 20-year-old, whose own exes include Pete Davidson and Jacob Elordi, is the daughter of eighties icon Cindy Crawford and business mogul Rande Gerber.

While the couple were first spotted spending time together at yoga classes and farmers' markets in December 2021, it wasn't until May that they made their first official outing together at the 2022 Met Gala. As of June 2022, it appears Austin and Kaia are still together and going strong.

