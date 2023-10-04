GMA3 stars' stunning wedding photos: Robin Roberts, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes and more

GMA3 star Robin Roberts recently tied the knot with her long-term partner Amber Laign, choosing to say 'I do' at their private home in Connecticut. But what about the weddings of other ABC stars of GMA?

Since the news of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' affair, T.J has filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig after 12 years of marriage, take a look back at his big day as well as Amy's...

WATCH: Robin Roberts' big surprise on her wedding day

Robin Roberts' wedding

The long-running news anchor looked a vision in a statement white halterneck gown for the special day, which co-ordinated beautifully with Amber's. Their backyard was the location of choice for them to say their vows and they have since shared glimpses of the day online.

Fans loved seeing Robin and Amber's big day and flooded the comments section of Robin's Instagram with lots of love. Fellow star Ginger Zee also commented, writing: "The most gorgeous brides and such an honor to be able to celebrate your union."

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign on their wedding day

Robin and Amber's relationship is incredibly unique too, as the couple only spend half their weeks living in the same house. Instead, they spend weekends together, while Robin stays in New York City in the week while working on GMA, and Amber remains at their home in Connecticut.





Dr. Jennifer Ashton's wedding

© Photo: HELLO! Dr. Jennifer married in November 2022

Dr. Jennifer Ashton tied the knot to Tom Werner in an intimate ceremony at New York City's Harmonie Club in Manhattan on Saturday 5 November 2022, and she shared exclusive photos of their special day with HELLO! Jennifer looked radiant in a Ralph Lauren Collection gown, with jewelry by Sue Gragg, and was styled by Lindsay Flores.

Jennifer was escorted by her children, son Alex, 24, and daughter Chloe, 22, before exchanging vows with Tom, in front of their close family and friends. They were joined under the ‘chuppah,’ the traditional Jewish wedding canopy, by Tom's son and two daughters as well as Jennifer's children.

After the ceremony, the couple and their 200 guests went to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for a reception at the ancient Temple of Dendur.

Amy Robach's wedding

© Photo: Instagram

Amy and Andrew kept photos of their special day private

Amy Robach married estranged husband Andrew Shue after a ten-month romance in a private ceremony in 2010, which also fell on Amy's birthday, 6 February. According to Amy, their wedding night also marked the couple's first fight.

The former couple exchanged vows at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers, and Andrew's mother, Anne Harms, officiated the ceremony. The two wrote their own vows and Amy wore a simple, strapless dress she picked up from Saks Fifth Avenue.

According to Amy's spokesperson at the time, the wedding party consisted of Andrew's three sons with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney and Amy's two daughters with her ex-husband, Tim McIntosh.

They have kept their wedding photographs private but a rep told People that the decor was "simple" with lots of candles, and only a handful of guests were invited to the reception. "They wanted an intimate feel with close friends and family".

It is not known whether Amy and Andrew are planning to file for divorce, or if they already have.

RELATED: Good Morning America stars' weddings photos: Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and more

T.J. Holmes' wedding

© Photo: Instagram

Marilee was T.J.'s second wife

T.J. Holmes married estranged wife Marilee Fiebig in March 2010 in Memphis, Tennessee, three years after splitting from his first wife Amy Ferson, with whom he shares two children.

Not much is known about their wedding day, but Marilee did share a photo on Instagram of the pair at the altar, with the bride looking gorgeous in a white, fishtail, strapless gown with lace overlay and carrying a red bouquet of roses.

In November 2012, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Sabine, was born in January 2013. T.J. filed for divorce in December 2022, a month after he was photographed with his hand on Amy's bottom.

Rhiannon Ally's wedding

© Photo: Instagram

Rhiannon has been married almost 15 years

Amy's GMA3 stand-in Rhiannon Ally is married to fellow journalist Mike Marusarz. They wed in October 2008 and will celebrate 15 years of marriage in 2023.

The couple previously worked together and served as an anchor team in Kansas City, Missouri. They share three children, Roman, eight, Camila, seven, and Natalia, four.

Dr. Darien Sutton's wedding

© Photo: Instagram

Dr. Darien's 2020 wedding was postponed

In December 2022, Dr. Darien Sutton stood in for Dr. Jennifer Ashton while she was vacationing in Hawaii with her family. Darien has been a frequent medical correspondent for ABC News before.

MORE: Good Morning America stars' dreamy homes: Michael Strahan, Ginger Zee and more

While he is not married yet, he is engaged to the former Editor-in-Chief of Out, Phillip Picardi. The couple met on the dating app Hinge in December 2014 and were due to wed in 2020 before the pandemic hit.

Speaking of the proposal, Darien told Only Natural Diamonds in 2021: "I was so nervous about proposing that one night in bed, while we were laying together, I just popped the question. Phillip initially thought I was playing a joke on him, so he rolled over and tried to fall asleep. I had to shake him awake to tell him I was being serious."