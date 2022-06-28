The Daily Lowdown: Britney Spears' ex-husband to go on trial for stalking HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're talking about how Britney Spears' ex-husband will be going to trial on stalking charges after attempting crash her wedding, alongside an exciting update from HBO show Succession.

Not to mention, Five Seconds of Summer have shared some disappointing news about their tour, which is being cancelled, and ER actress Mary Mara has very sadly passed away aged 61.

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode

Britney Spears’ ex-husband will be going on trial on a felony stalking charge after attempting to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari. Jason Alexander previously pleaded not guilty to stalking as well as trespassing battery and vandalism. Britney’s security guard told the court that Alexander tried to gain access to her bedroom and the pair ended up in a struggle when he was confronted. Britney and Sam tied the knot on 9 June with stars including Madonna and Selena Gomez in attendance.

5 Seconds of Summer have been forced to take a hiatus after their drummer Ashton Irwin suffered extreme heat exhaustion in the middle of a set and needed to be hospitalised. Posting on Instagram, the band explained that while Ashton is feeling ok and recovering well, they will only be performing one more show before cancelling their remaining performances. We’re wishing Ashton a very speedy recovery.

Ready for the return of the Roy family? Production on season four of HBO’s hit show Succession is finally underway - and the network has teased that season four will see a power struggle between the Roys as Logan’s deal with Lukas Matsson moves closer. The show stars the likes of Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen - and we can’t wait to see what’s in store.

ER and Criminal Minds actress Mary Mara has very sadly passed away aged 61. The New York State Police confirmed that she was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, and that she drowned while going for a swim. A representative for Fox News Digital spoke about the devastating loss, telling TMZ that Mary had a terrific sense of humour and a unique outlook on life.

Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers have revealed that they plan to retcon a major mistake in season four volume one. Fans were devastated when they realised that Mike and Eleven had appeared to have forgotten Will’s birthday on March 22 - but it turned out to be a behind-the-scenes mistake. The Duffer Brothers joked that they would 'George Lucas' the error by changing Will’s birthday to May - and even added that they have done it several times before - have you ever noticed any changes? Time to binge-watch the whole series again!

