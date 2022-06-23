The Daily Lowdown: Dua Lipa sued over paparazzi photos

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing how Dua Lipa is being sued over using paparazzi photos on her Instagram account.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Stormzy celebrates major achievement

Not only that, but former First Lady Michelle Obama is loving Beyonce's new tune, and Johnny Depp is going on tour with his band. Tune into the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode

Dua Lipa is being sued for copyright infringement after sharing paparazzi photos of herself on Instagram. Photographer Robert Barbera is claiming that the Physical singer shared the snaps taken in 2018 with permission or authorisation. The photos, which have been since taken down from Instagram, show Dua wearing a black hoodie with Heroes written on it. Barbara is requesting damages and repayment. The star has yet to speak out about the lawsuit.

It appears that everyone is loving Beyonce’s new single Break My Soul - even the former First Lady! Michelle Obama tweeted a message full of praise for the new single from Bey’s upcoming 7th studio album, Renaissance - saying it is the song we all need right now and that she can’t help but dance and sing along to it. We think it’s safe to say that she is a fan!

Johnny Depp is going on tour with his band Hollywood Vampires next year. The band confirmed the news on instagram, confirming that they would be performing in Germany and Luxembourg in 2023. The group, which also includes Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen, previously cancelled a tour back in March over pandemic concerns.

MORE: Harry Styles stuns fans after helping a concert-goer come out at live show

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Beyonce wows with new single and H.E.R is suing her record label

Glastonbury festival has finally kicked off - but it sounds like it is going to be a wet one! The weather is set to consist of a thunderstorm and passing showers throughout - so we certainly hope that the festival attendees have packed their brollies! The weather certainly won’t dampen anyone’s mood though, as fans will be heading out to see amazing headline acts including Billie Eilish, Lorde and Kendrick Lamar.

And Justin Timberlake has apologised for a viral video of himself dancing! While performing at the Something in the Water music festival, Justin attempted the Beat Your Feet dance, but fans found his moves somewhat lacking, with the clip quicking making the rounds of social media. The star took to Instagram Stories to joke about the dad moves - and we love that he can have a laugh at himself!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.