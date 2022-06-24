The Daily Lowdown: Lil Naz X hits out with new single HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing how Adele's latest post has fans asking her about her Las Vegas residency.

Not only that, but Fall Out Boy won big at the Kerrang! awards, Lil Nas X slams the BET awards in a new single, and Lil Naz X has released a new single.

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode

Adele has announced the all-female line-up for her Hyde Park shows and while fans are seriously excited to see her perform alongside the likes of Gabrielle and Kacey, others were disappointed not to receive any update about her Las Vegas residency, which was set to begin back in January - with many commenting on the post to ask for news about the string of shows that were cancelled over delays.

Congratulations are in order to Fall Out Boy, Bring Me the Horizon and Green Day, who all won big at the Kerrang! Awards. The alliterative music magazine’s annual ceremony took place in Shoreditch, and saw Green Day honoured with the Icon Award, while Fall Out Boy won the Inspiration Award. Meanwhile, Bring Me the Horizon won best song for DiE4U, and twenty one pilots took home the prize for Best Live Act.

Lil Nas X has released a new song in which he describes his feelings towards the BET awards after being snubbed and failing to receive any nominations. The single, Late to Da Party, includes expletives aimed at the awards show, with the cover art showing the award in a toilet. Lil Nas originally tweeted his unhappiness at the news before deleting the post. BET issued a statement at the time saying they love Lil Nas X, and that he has been nominated and has twice performed at the awards show.

Early reviews are in for Thor: Love and Thunder, and it sounds like we're in for a treat! Those lucky enough to watch the newest Marvel film, which stars Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt, have described it as surpassing all expectations, wacky and Taika at his comedy best. The film is set to be released in the UK on 7 July, and we'll definitely be buying tickets!

George RR Martin has spoken about the Game of Thrones Jon Snow sequel - and revealed that it was actually actor Kit Harington’s idea to bring the iconic character back for more. Writing on his blog, George revealed that the working title is Snow, and that Kit is obviously keen for it to happen! He also confirmed he would be involved in the project alongside three other spin-offs, The Hedge Knight, The Sea Snake and Ten Thousand Ships.

