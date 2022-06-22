The Daily Lowdown: Stormzy celebrates major achievement

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Glastonbury Festival opening its gates after two years.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Beyonce wows with new single and H.E.R is suing her record label

Not only that, Stormzy celebrates a major achievement and Ed Sheeran receives his copyright win costs. Tune into the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript for today's episode:

Glastonbury Festival has officially opened its gates for the first time in two years. The music and Arts event saw swathes of festival goers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset ahead of a huge weekend of music. The festival had been cancelled for the previous two years due to the coronavirus pandemic but the iconic festival will kick off on Friday with headline sets from Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney on the Pyramid stage, with Diana Ross taking to the legends stage.

MORE: Harry Styles stuns fans after helping a concert-goer come out at live show

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Eurovision is heading to the UK

Ed Sheeran and his writing team have been awarded their legal costs following their copyright case earlier this year. The singer was taken to court over his song Shape of You, which he wrote with Snow Patrol star Johnny McDaid and Steven McCutcheon, but the songwriting trio were victorious in their case and have been handed 900,000 as a result of their win. The trial went on for 11 days in March and following the verdict, Ed spoke publicly in an Instagram video stating he hoped the ruling would result in baseless claims being avoided in the future.

Stormzy is a Doctor! The award-winning artist has expressed his gratitude after being awarded an Honorary degree from the University of Exeter. The Blinded By Your Grace star was recognised by the institution for his "outstanding achievement in the field of higher education, philanthropy and widening participation," particularly his Merky Foundation which tackles racial inequality in education and supports justice reform. Stormzy joked in his speech he was going up in the world, before adding that he felt extremely blessed to receive the award.

Ellie Goulding is set to make an epic comeback with new music. The singer has teased her followers on social media by posting a photo from her recent performance at Rock in Rio festival, and stated in the caption that new music will be out "soon" for her fans to enjoy. Ellie's last studio album was in 2020 called Brightest Blue and signalled a "new era" for the Starry Eyed singer. We can't wait to hear more.

And Kate Bush has given a very rare interview in which she's spoken about the recent resurgence of her 1985 track, Running Up That Hill. The artist appeared on BBC Radio Four's Woman's Hour with Emma Barnett where she stated that landing the number one spot 37 years after its release was "just extraordinary". Kate added it was "wonderful" that Netflix's Stranger Things brought the song to a whole new audience and generation.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.