The Daily Lowdown: Top Gun: Maverick smashes 2022 box office

Not only that, but Ben Affleck's son found himself in a spot of trouble after accidentally bumping a Lamborghini into a BMW, and X Factor star Tom Mann held a memorial for his fiancee Danielle, who died suddenly on the morning of their wedding day.

Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts has confirmed the wonderful news that she is cancer free after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in October 2021. The former I’m a Celebrity contestant shared snaps of herself with her doctor after being told the good news, saying that hearing she is cancer-free took her breath away, and thanked her family, friends and the NHS - calling them angels among us.

Tom Cruise has reason to celebrate as Top Gun: Maverick has now reached an incredible milestone by crossing the one billion dollar mark at the global box office. The sequel to the 1986 film has received acclaim from critics and viewers alike and is now the highest-grossing film of 2022 so far.

Ben Affleck’s ten-year-old son Samuel found himself in a spot of trouble after bumping a Lamborghini into a BMW. The youngster was visiting a luxury vehicle dealership with his dad and Jennifer Lopez when he was allowed to sit in a yellow Lamborghini, and accidentally put the car into reverse. A representative for Ben has confirmed that no damage was caused in the mishap - but we think Samuel might wait until he has a driver’s permit next time!

Kendrick Lamar was visibly emotional while closing Glastonbury Festival after referencing the recent US Supreme Court decision to end the constitutional right to abortion. During the set, he chanted 'godspeed for women’s rights' while performing his new song, Saviour. Kendrick is just one of many stars who have spoken out against the decision, with Michelle Obama, Zendaya and Olivia Rodrigo also condemning the ruling.

X factor star Tom Mann attended a memorial for his late fiancee Danielle Hampson, who tragically died on the morning of their wedding in June. Tom, who shares a baby son named Bowie with Danielle, posted a photo from the service, where he was surrounded by friends and family, writing that the day was for Dani.

