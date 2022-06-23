Call the Midwife teases season 12 plot detail with new photo The series returns for a festive special later this year

Call the Midwife has shared an adorable snap of Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Turner, and young Ned Shaw, who plays his son, Teddy, while teasing an upcoming plot detail.

Alongside a behind-the-scenes photo which shows Stephen and Ned smiling while standing in front of a large yellow parasol, the BBC drama teased a "lavish event" which will take place in the upcoming 12th season.

The caption read: "Well, what beautiful weather we've been having! Our cast and crew have been basking in some unexpectedly fine days of filming for Series 12 - very welcome!

"As you know, we regularly feature the changing seasons each year by marking the traditional festivals in our drama. Christmas, Easter, Summer fetes, Autumn fireworks - each one marks another page in the story of our characters through time.

"This year is no different - and this week has featured a rather lavish outdoor event at Nonnatus House. So imagine how pleased we all were to be greeted by hot sunshine instead of rain!! Like most stalwart Brits, we keep going, whatever the weather - but we admit that being a little hot under the collar is far better for filming than feeling soggy and washed-out!

The show posted this sweet snap to Instagram

"Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Turner, sent this lovely selfie of himself with young Ned Shaw, who play his son Teddy. But what are those two Turner boys up to? You'll just have to wait and see!"

The update comes just weeks after Stephen teased the return of a beloved character in the upcoming Christmas Special. Chatting at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, he said: "Starting with the Christmas special, what I can say is that there is a return of some familiar characters from the past, in a very moving way."

The period drama returns to screens with a new Christmas Special later this year before the release of a new series in 2023.

