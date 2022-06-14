Sherwood viewers have same complaint about new BBC drama The series is based on a true story

The BBC's compelling new drama, Sherwood, made its highly-anticipated debut on Monday night. But while many viewers were glued to the screen, some took to Twitter to make the same complaint about the series.

The six-parter is based on a true story of a double murder which took place in Nottingham in 2004 and sent shock waves through an already fractured community, threatening to inflame historic divisions sparked during the miners' strike thirty years before.

While most viewers enjoyed the first episode, some were left distracted by one character referring to Nottingham Forest as "Notts Forest" towards the start of the programme.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "#Sherwood three minutes into drama and it loses its cred by a local calling Nottm Forest Notts Forest. A big no no, even a Londoner like myself knows," while another added: "Quite enjoyed #Sherwood but “Notts Forest”…. Oof."

A third commented: "Just catching up with Sherwood #Sherwood. Great start apart from… we never say Notts Forest," while another added: "Feeling very offended that they called us "Notts forest" on the new episode of #Sherwood, it's NOTTINGHAM FOREST!!! Other than that, great first episode."

Some viewers complained about one aspect of the drama

Most viewers, however, praised the gripping new series, with one person tweeting: "You know when you watch something and within the first five minutes you think 'This is going to be good'? Well, #Sherwood #BBCOne. What a fantastic cast. Looking forward to the next episode."

"A great watch. Strong cast & character development with a complex storyline. You can feel the quality," wrote another.

Viewers praised the compelling drama

Other viewers praised the impressive cast list, with one person commenting: "#Sherwood has a cast of TV royalty with #LesleyManville stealing every scene she's in from the likes of #robertglenister #davidmorrossey #alunarmstrong to name but a fraction of this stellar cast," while another agreed, adding: "Absolutely brilliant to see so many fab actors together in #Sherwood, casting team did an excellent job and Glennister and Morrissey together you know it's gonna be good."

Sherwood continues on BBC One on Tuesday 14 June at 9pm.

