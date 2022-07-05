Will there be a series two of The Holiday? The crime drama landed on Netflix recently

TV fans might be aware that crime drama, The Holiday, starring Jill Halfpenny aired earlier this year, but now a brand new audience is enjoying the show thanks to it landing on Netflix.

MORE: Viewers left confused by this detail following The Holiday episode two

The thriller, consisting of four episodes, tells the story of a family who take a trip to Malta which ends up taking a sinister turn after Kate, a police officer, realises her husband is having an affair. Things get even more twisted when a mysterious death occurs. But will there be more episodes in the future? Here's what we know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched The Holiday yet?

Will there be a series two of The Holiday?

The Holiday was adapted from the book of the same name by T.M. Logan, therefore it's unlikely that more seasons are on the way due to the series covering the book in its entirety. Not only that, the four-part crime thriller was billed as a "mini-series", meaning fans probably won't see the show return.

MORE: The Holiday episode three's shock ending has left viewers unimpressed

MORE: Where is The Holiday filmed?

Have you watched The Holiday yet?

What are the fans making of The Holiday?

Although season two probably won't happen, the demand is clearly there as fans have been loving the show. One person gave their verdict on Twitter: "Omg how good is The Holiday on Netflix!! #theholiday."

A second said: "Just watched all four episodes of #TheHoliday #Netflix really enjoyed it," as a third added: "@halfpennyjill playing an absolute blinder in #theholiday on #Netflix and she looks absolutely stunning! Go watch folks! I am only on episode 2 but will be gripped until the end #mystery. Highly recommend."

MORE: Meet the cast of gripping drama The Holiday

MORE: Stranger Things creator Matt Duffer defends show following Millie Bobby Brown criticism

The drama is proving popular now its on Netflix

What have the cast said about The Holiday?

Jill Halfpenny opened up about filming in Malta for the show. "Malta was in a pretty strict lockdown when we were there, so we were in complete isolation for 14 days, doing fittings and read-throughs on Zoom," she told press ahead of the show's release.

"And then we were working six day weeks, so we had to just go to set, film, and go back to our hotel rooms. There was a beach right outside the hotel, but police were patrolling it, making sure people wore masks, so it wasn't very relaxing!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.