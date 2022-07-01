Will there be a second season of Netflix reality show Snowflake Mountain? Will there be a second season of Netflix reality show Snowflake Mountain?

Netflix is knocking it out of the park when it comes to TV content right now and the latest series that has got viewers obsessed is hilarious reality show Snowflake Mountain.

MORE: Who won Netflix's Snowflake Mountain and where are they now?

Many viewers have been quickly making their way through season one only to be left with the same question: will there be a second season? We did some investigating, and here's what we know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched all of Snowflake Mountain on Netflix yet?

Sadly, Netflix has not greenlit Snowflake Mountain for a second season yet. Given that the first season only landed on the streaming giant last month, it seems likely that fans will have to wait a little while before an official announcement is made.

MORE: Snowflake Mountain viewers have same complaint about Netflix reality series

MORE: Where is Netflix reality show Snowflake Mountain filmed?

The good news is that the show has broken into Netflix's Top 10 list both in the US and UK, meaning that it has been one of the most-watched shows on the streaming site. Since Netflix tends to gauge the response from subscribers before confirming whether they will renew a show, it's definitely a good sign.

Season one contestant Rae says she hopes the show gets renewed for more episodes

However, one of the show's British contestants, Rae Hume has revealed that she reckons the show could make a comeback, either with a new cast of clueless Gen Zers or with the original line-up.

The 25-year-old from Kent told The Express: "I feel like if it's a new cast, that will be amazing. It would be great for people to have the opportunity, but a lot of us have said it would be quite funny to see [the season one cast] in different locations."

Survival experts Matt Tate and Joel Graves also appeared on the show

"The same group goes to say the Sahara Desert or go to Antarctica and live in an igloo," she suggested. "I feel people would [like that] and we had such a good group dynamic. The good and the bad. We showed what families are like. We have your high moments and your low moments."

"But more importantly, we connected on such a sick level that even if there's not a season two, we're definitely all meeting up potentially next month to do a reunion somewhere in New York."

MORE: Netflix drops major Selling Sunset news and confirms new series

Meanwhile, one of the show's survival experts Matt Tate, said he would "love to see" a season two. He told the same publication: "It was a very rewarding experience for us on a personal leave, interacting with those young people and to get to do that again would be amazing.

"It would be an awesome blessing, so absolutely. We're a hundred percent on board if the opportunity is present then we'd love to do that."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.