Virgin River star Martin Henderson flooded with support from fans after sharing health update The Netflix star has been suffering from Covid-19 in recent weeks

Virgin River star Martin Henderson returned to social media this week with a health update for his fans following his positive Covid-19 diagnosis earlier this year.

The 47-year-old actor who plays former US marine turned barkeep Jack Sheridan in the Netflix drama shared the sad news that he had caught the virus in May, just days after the romantic series' season four release date was announced.

He has been absent from social media ever since, save for a post sharing a new snap from the upcoming episodes. But now, Martin has revealed that he has back to full health. "Fully recovered from COVID - thank you for all the kind messages!!" he wrote alongside a photo that showed him driving a truck through a muddy road.

Fans were overjoyed to read Martin's update and many took the comment section to share their support and sympathy for his long recovery.

"So happy to hear from you, Martin, and such a relief to know you're well. Looking forward to Season 4!" one said, while another wrote: "So glad you are fully recovered!" A third added: "Looks like everyone is having a great time, and I'm so glad that you are feeling better!"

It's believed that the three young kids pictured with Martin in the snap are his girlfriend's children. Martin is notoriously private when it comes to his love life, so not much is known about his current relationship besides the fact that he is said to be dating a New Zealand-based interior designer. He was previously linked to Mexican model Aisha Mendez, but the two split sometime over the last year.

Season four of Virgin River arrives on Netlfix on 20 July

Martin also revealed that shooting for the show's fifth season is just days away, adding in the caption: "And now back to having some fun before work on Virgin River Season 5 begins next week."

Back in May, Martin revealed that he had been forced to celebrate the exciting news of the show's return to screens in isolation. "Yup, so I have Covid," he wrote, alongside a photo of himself sporting quite a long beard while in his kitchen. "Not too happy about it but at least I have plenty of time to make some more granola."

The next chapter in the small-town drama series will arrive on Wednesday 20 July 2022, and be made up of 12-hour-long episodes.

