Meet the cast of new Channel 5 drama The Holiday Who stars in the gripping thriller?

Channel 5's gripping new thriller, The Holiday, begins on Tuesday night - and it sounds so good. The drama sees four families get together for a luxury holiday abroad only for dark secrets to emerge with fatal consequences.

The cast boasts a list of familiar faces, including Jill Halfpenny, who plays policewoman Kate who embarks on a holiday in the Mediterranean which ends in murder. Read on to find out who else is in the cast.

Who is in the cast of The Holiday?

Jill Halfpenny

Former Coronation Street star and 2004 Strictly winner Jill Halfpenny will be playing the role of policewoman Kate, who has escaped her day job for a break in the Mediterranean sun with her family and friends.

Jill Halfpenny plays policewoman Kate

Owen McDonnell

Owen McDonnell, who viewers may recognise as Eve's husband Niko Polastri in the BBC's Killing Eve, also appears in the drama. He stars alongside Jill as her on-screen husband, Sean.

Killing Eve's Owen McDonnell plays Sean

Lara McDonnell

Lara McDonnell, who has appeared in films such as Artemis Fowl and Kenneth Branagh's award-winning Belfast, plays Kate and Sean's teenage daughter, Lucy.

Lara McDonnell features in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast

Aidan McCann

Aidan McCann plays Kate and Sean's son Daniel. Viewers may recognise the young actor from his stint on Britain's Got Talent in 2020. The young actor entered the competition as a magician and made it all the way to the final but unfortunately didn't win.

Did you spot Aidan on Britain's Got Talent in 2020?

Liv Mjönes

Liv Mjönes, who appeared in 2019 horror film Midsommar, plays Jenny, one of Kate's university friends who joins her on holiday along with her husband and dysfunctional son, Jake.

Liv Mjönes plays one of Kate's university friends, Jenny

Aidan McArdle

Aidan McArdle, who viewers may recognise as Roger Hollis in the BBC drama, The Trial of Christine Keeler, plays Jenny's husband, Alistair.

Aidan McArdle appeared in BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler

Shaun O’Callaghan Wade

Newcomer Shaun O’Callaghan Wade plays Jenny and Alistair's unusual son Jake.

Newcomer Shaun O’Callaghan Wade plays Jake

Siobhan Hewlett

Siobhan Hewlett plays another of Kate's university friends, Rowan, who brings her husband and daughter on the holiday to Malta. The actress has appeared in dramas such as The Syndicate, Parade's End and McDonald & Dodds.

Siobhan Hewlett plays Rowan in the series

Andrew Macklin

Andrew Macklin, who has previously made appearances in Doctor Who and Mr Selfridge, plays Rowan's husband Russ.

Andrew Macklin has previously appeared in Doctor Who and Mr Selfridge

Molly McCann

Molly McCann plays Rowan and Russ' daughter Odette. The actress has previously appeared in the 2020 film Herself as well as an episode of John Simm drama, Cold Courage.

Molly McCann plays Rowan and Russ' daughter Odette

Cat Simmons

Cat Simmons, who is best-known for playing DC Kezia Walker in The Bill as well as Emma in Ordinary Lies, appears as Kate's singleton friend Izzy in the new series.

Cat Simmons starred in The Bill

The Holiday airs on Channel 5 on Tuesday 1 March at 9pm and continues until Friday 4 March. The series is also available to stream on My5.

