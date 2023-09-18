Millie Bobby Brown stuns in ribbed dress and knee-high boots on stage

Stranger Things actress Millie looks chic while promoting her own novel

Millie Bobby Brown has been flexing her fashion muscles lately, serving up killer looks like a red cut out dress for her Lorraine appearance and a Disney-worthy lemon yellow gown alongside her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

On Sunday, she proved she's still queen of style by rocking a trans-seasonal jumper dress with killer knee-high boots.

The star was on stage at the Chicago Humanities Festival, speaking about her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, wearing a red ribbed short-sleeved jumper dress, which she cinched in with a skinny brown belt.

Her boots were the true star of the show though – a black leather-look design with low heel. The perfect footwear to take you into the autumnal months and beyond.

The actress rocked a transseaonal look

Another of our favourite looks from the 19-year-old actress was the tie-dye dress she rocked last week.

Hand-in-hand with her beau, the star looked chicer than ever.

© Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin The 19-year-old has impeccable fashion sense

Her mesh long-sleeved dress is from British brand Joseph and she paired it with fresh white mules, oversized sunglasses and the coolest denim-effect box bag from Louis Vuitton.

When Millie is at home, she opts for more low-key looks and last month she uploaded a video wearing casual shorts and a white tank top while she showed fans how she makes her morning coffee.

Speaking to the camera, she can be heard saying: "Today I'm in my kitchen… thriving, and I'm going to make my morning coffee," and she continues to curate the drink using products from her own Florence brand such as coffee concentrate.

Fans loved the insight into her home life. "We need a Millie youtube channel," declared one fan, and British singer Pixie Lott even added: "This looooks yummmmmmmy."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Millie Bobby Brown's fans loved her cut-out dress

What do we know about Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming wedding?

The young actress was proposed to by Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, known as Jake, in April 2023 and now she's planning their dream wedding.

Millie was quizzed about her wedding planning by ITV's Lorraine, when she appeared on the show.

© Instagram The lovebirds are due to get married

The Stranger Things star laughed off Lorraine's suggestion that her future father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi could sing at their wedding, but gave a very small insight into how her wedding planning journey is going.

© Instagram Millie and Jake began dating in 2021

"It's all very very exciting," she smiled, being quite coy about the nuptials.