Why is Stranger Things Day on 6 November? All the details

Stranger Things is one of our all-time top TV shows, and November is a very special time for fans as they celebrate Stranger Things Day on 6 November. So happy day to all those who celebrate, but what is it all about? Find out more here…

Why is Stranger Things Day on 6 November?

Stranger Things fans celebrate this particular date as it marks the date of the first episode of season one, where Will Byers goes missing in the Upside Down. In the opening episode, Will is playing Dungeons and Dragons with his pals, Dustin, Mike and Lucas, when he cycles home and is plagued by a mysterious presence in his home. Escaping into the shed, Will mysteriously disappears, sparking the events of the hit show.

Of course, we know now that Will went into 'the Upside Down' and was attempting to survive while his mother Joyce was determined to find him, despite the government faking his death to cover up the existence of the mysterious alternative universe.

What happens on Stranger Things Day?

The day is usually marked by new behind-the-scenes footage or information from the world of Hawkins, Indiana - and this year is no different! Netflix is taking a look back at the first four seasons as well as teasing new information on social media. They’re always revealing limited edition merchandise, including Little People collector sets, Funko POP exclusives and a new original novel based on Eddie Munson, Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus.

What was revealed on Stranger Things Day in 2022?

Stranger Things Day last year was celebrated by revealing the first script of season 5, The Crawl. Unfortunately, production on the show has been paused due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, meaning that we might not get any new information just yet. Speaking about making season five, the show’s director Shawn Levy told Variety: I can't speak to how important Stranger Things is to Netflix in the strike talks, and I am not inclined to speak on their behalf. I can say with confidence, I think every actor, director, producer, writer and crew member wants to get back to work."

He added: "We’ve already watched the cast of our show grow up in the public eye, and between 12 and 22, every human being changes profoundly. This passage of time is definitely not helping. That being said, our hair and make-up and wardrobe department are pretty exceptional, using costumes and wigs and make-up."