Chris Rock shares major new project alongside Margot Robbie and Christian Bale

Chris Rock has shared the first trailer for his upcoming film Amsterdam, and it looks seriously good. With a huge ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and Taylor Swift, the comedian’s fans have been full of compliments for the first look.

In the trailer, Chris, who plays a character called Milton, calls out his friend after finding him in a bizarre situation, saying: “Harold, I don't know what you think you're doing... You got a dead white man in a box. Not even a casket! Doesn't even have a top on it. In a pine box... Who do you think's gonna be in trouble here?”

WATCH: Chris Rock stars in Amsterdam trailer

Discussing the trailer, one person wrote: “Looks HILARIOUS! Great to see all this talent in one project,” while another added: “I dunno... I think it's missing a few superstars.”

The film is also set to star Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro and Michael Shannon. Sign us up!

Amsterdam is Chris’ first major film project since making worldwide headlines after being slapped live on air by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars. The comedian had made a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head when the King Richard actor took to the stage to hit Chris, before shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out of your [expletive] mouth.”

We can't wait to see Chris in Amsterdam

Will has since apologised to Chris, and has been banned from any Academy events for the next ten years. In a statement, he said: "I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.

“There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."

