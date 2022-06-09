The Daily Lowdown: Chris Rock announces major new show follow Will Smith slap

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle’s new special, and the Foo Fighters tribute concerts.

Not only that, but we are saying a huge congrats to the Striclty star, and Ewan McGregor talks working with his daughter. Tune into the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below...

A huge congratulations is in order to Strictly Come Dancing pro Karen Hauer, who tied the knot with her partner Jordan Wyn-Jones in an intimate ceremony in Hampshire earlier this week. Speaking to HELLO! about the special day at Chewton Glen, Karen said that it felt like a fairytale, and added how special it was to bring family and friends together for the beautiful day.

Chris Rock is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle for a joint comedy show that will be held at the o2 arena in London in September with tickets going on sale in June. The pair were both recently attacked while performing on stage, as Chris was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars after making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while Dave was tackled by a man who rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in LA. Chris shared a snap of the poster for the event on Instagram, confirming in his caption that the performance was really happening. We don't know about you, but we can't wait to get a ticket.

The Foo Fighters have confirmed that they will be celebrating their late band mate Taylor Hawkins with two tribute concerts. Band members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendal, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will be performing at Wembley stadium and at the Kia Forum in LA in September. They have also confirmed that Taylor's family will be in attendance, and that they will be celebrating his legacy as a global rock icon.

Ewan McGregor has opened up about starring in the new Disney+ series Obi Wan Kenobi opposite his daughter, fellow actor Esther-Rose. The Moulin Rouge star revealed that he had absolutely nothing to do with his daughter's casting, who auditioned and landed the role on her own merit before the director realised that she was Ewan's daughter. Chatting on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the father of five said Esther-Rose was 'just brilliant' and that it felt normal and natural to star alongside her. Aw!

Kylie Minogue has finally spoken about her 2017 lawsuit against Kylie Jenner over the use of their shared name. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she explained that she’d spent a lifetime protecting my brand and that it had to be done – and that the pair had reached an agreement. She added that she hadn’t met Kylie or her mum, Kris Jenner, but that she would love to meet them both – so it sounds like there are no hard feelings between the Kylies!

