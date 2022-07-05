Chris Rock turns heads with new photos alongside actress Lake Bell The star left his social media followers buzzing

The Fourth of July weekend was a cozy one for Chris Rock who set tongues wagging when he stepped out for not one, but two dates with actress Lake Bell.

The comedian was dressed casually in a baseball cap as he enjoyed lunch with his female companion at Coast restaurant in Santa Monica.

They'd dined at Giorgio Baldi for dinner on Saturday night where it was reported by TMZ that they were spotted holding hands but split from one another when they saw photographers.

WATCH: Will Smith apologizes to Academy Awards following Chris Rock altercation

Fans began speculating about the potential romance on social media but many were left confused as they pointed out the huge rock on her wedding finger.

Both Chris and Lake have been married before. She has two children, daughter Nova, seven, and son Ozgood, five, with her former husband, Scott Campbell.

Chris' divorce from Malaak Compton-Rock was finalized on 22 August 22, 2016. The former couple share two grown daughters, Lola, 20, and Zahra, 18.

The couple's outing comes months after Chris Rock had a headlining making altercation with Will Smith at the Oscars.

The Men in Black actor slapped Chris on stage after he made a joke about his wife, Jada-Pinkett Smith's alopecia.

Tyler Perry - who is friends with both parties - recently spoke out to reveal exactly what happened after the history-making moment.

"There's a difference between comforting and deescalating, that's number one. And I left early to get to Chris to make sure he was okay," Tyler explained to Gayle King during Tribeca Film Festival's Directors Series. "Being friends with both of them has been very difficult."

He added that he believed that Will was "wrong in no uncertain circumstances" and he told him as much.

"Trust me, as painful as it was for all of us in the room, it was as painful for Chris, who was a pure champion for the way he handled it," he added.

"But I want you to understand that something happened that was extremely painful for Will as well. That is no excuse. He was completely wrong for what he did. But something triggered him - that is so out of everything he is."

