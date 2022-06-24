Where is Will Smith? - Three months on from Chris Rock Oscars slap The star has fans concerned

It's been almost three months since Will Smith shocked the celebrity world by slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The Men in Black actor thrust himself and his family further into the limelight with the incident but has since retreated.

Will hasn't posted on social media since he issued an apology for his actions and called violence in all of its forms, "poisonous," and "destructive".

WATCH: Will and Jada-Pinkett Smith's marriage

He turned comments off on the post but they remain on the photos posted ahead of the attack.

Many fans are still asking him if he is ok and saying that they miss him. Will hasn't responded, leaving his followers wondering what has happened to him.

He was all smiles when he emerged in Mumbai on 23 April where he was seen for the first time since the Academy Awards.

Will slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada-Pinkett's alopecia

Will was snapped by paparazzi outside his hotel and also posed for pictures with fans TMZ reported. It was unclear why he was in the Indian city, but he's not been spotted publicly since.

His wife has continued her Red Table Talk show, but avoids the topic of her husband.

Will's career on the other hand, has taken several knocks as a number of his projects paused following the assault and the comedy This Joka, was the most recent one to hit the skids.

Will has been supported by his family in the Oscars aftermath

The Roku show was executive produced by Will and was unfortunately not renewed for another season.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix have halted production on thriller movie, Fast and Loose. Sony have also paused development on Bad Boys 4 and Apple TV+ won't comment on the film, Emancipation, which is due for release in 2022.

Will's fans are eagerly awaiting the moment he steps back into the limelight, but for now, he continues to keep a low profile.

