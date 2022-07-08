Love Island viewers slam islander over 'manipulative' comments following Casa Amor

Love Island viewers have taken to social media to slam Jacques following Thursday’s recoupling. In the episode, Jacques chose to stay coupled up with Paige, who was relieved before it was revealed that he had grown close to another girl during Casa Amor - which he then tried to explain to Paige as that he needed a "test" to realise how much he liked her.

He said: "So listen, I wanted to test myself and Chy wanted to get to know me, and I wanted to get to know her as well… it was an alright chat… one night we were having a good chat and we kissed. After that I thought, 'It’s okay, carry on,' got in bed and we have another kiss… if that means getting to know someone like I did and finally out what I actually wanted is you… if you can’t accept that, I understand."

After Paige pointed out he could have got to know people without kissing them, he replied: "If you can’t get over that, I’ll have to accept it," to which he replied: "I don’t get it why you’re being like, 'if you can’t get over it,' like it’s my problem… are you joking?"

He went on to say he thinks she has forgotten that they’re both single, prompting fans to take to Twitter to discuss. One person wrote: "Jaques treating three women like [expletive] in four days and still being angry that Paige is even a bit upset. I AM SICK AND TIRED."

Another person added: "Jacques is literally one of those horrific manipulative cheats that would literally get with a girl in front of you and still make you believe it was your fault," while a third wrote: "'If you can't get over it' Jacques is a world-class manipulator." Speaking about Friday’s preview, another person tweeted: "Jacques even said 'I won’t let her forgive me’ this is a master manipulator #LoveIsland."

