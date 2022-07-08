Love Island viewers roll out support for Tasha following recoupling 

Love Island’s most chaotic night of every season kicked off on Thursday as the girls returned from Casa Amor. In the episode, Dami, Indiyah, Andrew and Tasha all chose to recouple - but it wasn’t without its fair share of drama that has left plenty of viewers rooting for Tasha.

MORE: Who recoupled in Love Island? Spoilers for Thursday’s episode

In the show, Andrew chose to recouple with Coco after the Casa Amor girls informed him that Tasha had been talking about him behind his back. When Tasha returned with Casa Amor boy Billy, Andrew reacted angrily by telling Billy she "lies more than Pinocchio". However, it seems that Love Island viewers definitely have Tasha’s back with this one!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andrew and Paige discuss the recoupling

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "In a turn of events the person I feel the most bad for in this episode is… Tasha?? like did she really do anything that bad for Andrew to be acting like this," while another added: "I’m here for Tasha lighting everyone up to be honest, they’ve been dragging her for weeks when all the guys have behaved 10x worse than her. Even now that both her and Andrew have recoupled she’s still the one getting all the heat."

What did you think about the recoupling?

A third person wrote: "Tasha didn’t even kiss Charlie and she got so much [expletive]? Ekin kissed ONE guy, Davide’s kissed half of Spain? Jacques was crying like a baby in Paige’s arms 3 nights ago? But Jacques was getting aggy when Paige was feeling Jay. Dami? Plss. IT'S MISOGYNY."

READ: Where are the previous Love Island winners now?

MORE: Has a Casa Amor contestant ever won Love Island?

Viewers were also loving how Tasha called out the Casa Amor girls who talked about her behind her back, with one writing: "Tasha cussing out the Casa Amor girls is the most I've liked her this whole time, now let's break some noses girl!" Another person added: "Yh I’m agreeing with Tasha on this one these casa girls can really [expletive] off."

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.