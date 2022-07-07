Has a Casa Amor contestant ever won Love Island? We look at the success rate of Casa Amor couples

As this year’s contestants set off on their Casa Amor journey, new sizzling-hot romances have begun to blossom and old bonds are being tested on Love Island.

WATCH: Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide back on again as they seal romantic date with a kiss...

But what chance do any of this year’s Casa Amor contestants have of winning - and have any Casa Amor couples won before?

Although a Casa Amor couple have never been crowned as the winners of Love Island, bombshells do have a strong track record when it comes to getting far in the competition.

This year's Casa Amor bombshells have already caused a stir in the villa

Let’s take a look at the bombshells from previous seasons that managed to lipse their way into £50k.

Greg O’Shea

The rugby player found a lot of success with the ladies when he entered late in the competition

Greg O’Shea turned heads when he entered the villa in 2019 with only two weeks left in the competition.

He initially had his eye on fellow Irish contestant Maura Higgins, saying: "I need to get in the villa and see what the story is and who is good craic! I'd say me and Maura will hit it off straight away, being two Irish people and she's hilarious. She's very naturally funny and she's gorgeous as well so you never know."

The 27-year-old rugby player went on to win the competition paired up with Amber Gill, but the pair split up later that same year.

Millie Court

The winner of the 2021 season of Love Island shook things up when she entered as a bombshell

Millie Court entered the villa on Day 9 of the 2021 competition and chose Aaron Francis, Liam Reardon, and Hugo Hammond as her starter, main course, and dessert dates.

She then went on to win Love Island after coupling up with Liam and released her own clothing collection in partnership with ASOS.

The couple are still all loved-up too - Millie recently posted this photo of them enjoying the sunshine!

Finn Tapp

The semi-professional footballer found love and fortune in the villa in 2020

Finn, a semi-professional footballer, made his entrance into the villa on Day Five of the 2020 winter version of Love Island.

Only three days later, he proved the strength of his relationship with Paige Turley when they won the couples quiz.

The pair went on to win, and they are still going strong after moving into an apartment in Manchester later that year.

So what about this year’s bombshells?

So far, the bombshells have managed to cause waves in the villa, leaving the established couples hanging in the balance.

Dami has received a lot of criticism after kissing new bombshell Summer on the balcony, putting his romance with Indiyah in jeopardy.

Andrew has been getting very cosy with bombshell Coco, as the pair snuggled together in bed and were seen frolicking in the pool. Could this spell the end of Tasha and Andrew’s romance?

Andrew and Coco shared a kiss in the pool, leaving his relationship with Tasha in peril

Over in Casa Amor, sparks are flying between Danica and Josh, giving fans hope that she might finally find happiness after a turbulent time in the villa.

Tasha is also having her head turned by bombshell Billy, who fellow Love Island contestant Gemma described as a "player".

Gemma recognised Billy as soon as he entered Casa Amor, telling the girls they have "mutual friends"

Indiyah seems to be getting closer to Deji after they bonded over their mutual love of travelling in Tuesday night’s episode, but her strong bond with Dami might stop their blossoming relationship in its tracks.

If any postcards arrive in Casa Amor anytime soon, that might not be the case for long, however…

