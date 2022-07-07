Who recoupled in Love Island? Spoilers for Thursday’s episode We couldn’t have called who was going to recouple with who!

It’s finally here. The most explosive episode of every single series of Love Island is finally upon us, where the islanders discover whether their partner has stayed true to them – or decided to recouple with someone else.

This recoupling must be one of the juiciest yet, as both the guys and girls cracked on with the new contestants during their short time away from one another! So who recoupled in Thursday’s episode? Find out here…

Danica and Jay

Inevitably, Danica and Jay of course recoupled – and both of them are pretty happy about it! While singleton Jay has been happy in the villa with Chyna on his arm and chose to couple up with her, Danica was all smiles after returning with the dashing Josh – with the rest of the islanders just as happy for her. If only every recoupling could have been so simple…

Ekin-Su and Davide

While the pair might have had the odd moment with the new guys and girls, it’s clear that they only really have eyes for one another. The pair, who are fast becoming our favourite couple, have certainly had their ups and downs, so this act of loyalty for one another was lovely to see. Will they be taking home that £50k prize? We think they’re well on their way!

Indiyah and Dami

Indiyah and Dami decided not stay true to one another after having both their heads turned in Casa Amor. He chose to recouple with Summer while Indiyah chose to go with new boy Deji. However it seems that both were pretty affronted to find the other had not stayed loyal, exchanging some pretty heated words before joining the rest of the islanders around the fire pit.

Gemma and Luca

Luca has been unswervingly loyal to Gemma, which even caused a tiff between himself and Dami as he refused to ‘get to know’ the new villa ladies. While having a chitchat with the Casa Amor boys, it’s clear that Gemma was always going to stick with her man as well.

Tasha and Andrew

Although Andrew says he came into Casa Amor set on pursuing a relationship with Tasha, he ended up recoupling with Coco after learning Tasha's "true colours" from the new girls - and it was just as well as Tasha also decided to recouple! She chose to bring Billy back to the main villa making two new couples.

Paige and Jacques

Despite chatting to other people in the villa, Paige and Jacques decided to stay true to one another. But will their relationship last long after Paige gets wind of what Jacques has been up to while the cat has been away? Bring on movie night!

