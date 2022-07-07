Love Island: Coco Lodge's friends thank fans for support after viewers' 'horrible' comments The Islander has been getting close to Andrew Le Page…

The friends of Love Island bombshell Coco Lodge have thanked followers on social media for their support after fans criticised "horrible" comments from trolls aimed at the star.

MORE: 5 things you need to know about Love Island bombshell Coco Lodge

Posting via Coco's official Instagram account, a photo of the Islander in the villa was shared along with the caption: "Our Coco is beautiful inside and out. The decision is not in her hands #itiswhatitis #loveisland."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Laura Whitmore is ready for Thursday's recoupling

The post was then shared on her Instagram Stories alongside the caption: "Thank you for all the support," followed by three blue love-heart emojis.

The message comes soon after many of Coco's fans spoke up in defense of the star and criticised some "horrible" comments from online trolls. One person wrote on her recent Instagram post: "Omg I think it's absolutely disgusting the way this beautiful young lady is being treated @coco_lodge. #BEKIND."

MORE: Love Island viewers left fuming for same reason after final Casa Amor episode

MORE: Love Island viewers make plea to producers following shock Casa Amor episode

Coco and Andrew got close while Tasha was in Casa Amor

A second agreed, writing: "Haters gonna hate. Don't listen to the mean nasty bullies. You got this girl!" As a third said on Twitter: "Y'all complaining about 'mean girls' on the show and then be calling Coco names for literally no reason nahhhh #LoveIsland."

Meanwhile, a fourth also echoed the support for Coco: "Not sure why everyone is being horrible to Coco, she ain't done nothing wrong, leave the girl alone #LoveIsland."

Will Andrew choose Coco in the Stick or Twist ceremony?

Coco came into the villa initially interested in Davide, but in recent days, the 27-year-old has been getting closer with Andrew Le Page. Andrew, who was coupled up with Tasha, told Coco he was interested in the star before the pair shared a kiss on the terrace. Andrew also told the boys he was unsure whether Tasha was "mugging" him off, which lead his head to turn towards Coco.

During Thursday's episode of Love Island, the Stick or Twist ceremony will see the two villas, the main villa and Casa Amor, come together when the contestants must decide whether to remain with their current partner or couple up with a new bombshell.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.