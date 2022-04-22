I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! fans have reacted to the news that the ITV show could be returning with a very different format – and it seems there's a mixed opinion!

According to reports, bosses on the celebrity reality programme are hoping to send a group of famous faces to South Africa for a two-week stint of filming for what's been described as an 'All-Star' series.

WATCH: I'm A Celebrity headed back to Wales for the 2021 series

The Mirror reports that the episodes, which will as usual be fronted by Ant and Dec, will either air in the summer of 2023, or, if the regular series cannot take place in Australia at the end of this year, in November 2022.

It's thought that the All Star show is something of a backup in case travel restrictions in Australia prevent the usual format getting the green light in November of this year.

Although not yet confirmed by ITV directly, many fans have been reacting to the potential spin-off, and some are definitely on board.

Could Ant and Dec be leaving Wales behind?

One person wrote on Twitter: "Big Brother revival? Survivor revival? I'm a Celebrity All Stars? Praise the reality TV GODS," as a second said: "I do like the idea of the celebrities deciding among themselves who goes, definitely a very interesting twist."

A third even quipped: "They better get Alison Hammond on it."

However, others were more apprehensive, and questioned how the show would work if it was pre-recorded rather than in its usual format of live TV.

Danny Miller won the previous season of the ITV reality show

"I hate this idea the show works because it is live - if they can't get to Australia why can't they go to South Africa in November?" questioned a fan.

Another said: "It would be much better to start the series earlier, in October so it doesn't clash with the World Cup." Meanwhile, others were unsure too. "Without the interactive element of torturing annoying celebs, what is the point?"

