Richard Madeley hints at possible return to I'm A Celebrity for spin-off series

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley has spoken out about a possible return to I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! following the news of a spin-off series in the works.

The anchor appeared on Monday's edition of the current affairs programme alongside Susanna Reid, during which they discussed the All Stars edition of I'm A Celeb, leading Richard to ponder his comeback.

WATCH: Chloe Madeley and Judi Finnigan laugh at Richard on I'm A Celebrity

Initially, 66-year-old Richard further explained the reason he had to drop out of the previous series, which was filmed in Wales, due to health reasons. "I had this funny turn, I got dehydrated as it turned out and so that meant I broke the covid bubble as they insisted I went to hospital and they wouldn't let me back in because of Covid."

He then stated: "It does feel like unfinished business," however, he then added further: "On the other hand, I have a motto 'Never go back, just keep moving forward', so I'm not sure."

Richard discussed his stint on I'm a Celeb during Monday's show

So far, no details on a line-up for the All Stars series has been revealed, but it's thought that a number of favourites who have competed over the years are set to film a special version of the reality TV programme in South Africa this summer.

It's thought that the episodes, which will as usual be fronted by Ant and Dec, will either air in the summer of 2023, or, if the regular series cannot take place in Australia at the end of this year, in November 2022. It's reported the new format is something of a backup in case travel restrictions in Australia prevent the usual format getting the green light in November of this year.

At the time of Richard's exit, the presenter was forced to be removed from camp and taken to hospital. He explained what happened upon his return to GMB: "I think what happened to me was, I think I got dehydrated.

Richard was forced to quit due to illness

"Dehydration is actually quite disturbing. It's not a pleasant thing. I think I had been up for 20 hours the day before, and the day before that, we were having very, very long days and sleeping quite late.

"I don't think I got to bed until four or four-thirty in the morning and I knew I was feeling thirsty. I'm quite bad at remembering to drink actually, drink water. As I snuggled into my sleeping bag, it was freezing, I thought, 'I haven't had a big drink for a while, oh, I'll do it when I wake up.'

"The next thing I knew, I was sitting there babbling. I don't know. I was talking nonsense... I woke up, I didn't know where I was, what was going on and I could hardly string a sentence together."

