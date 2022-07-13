Love Island viewers all have same complaint as Jacques leaves villa The rugby player quit the show

Love Island star Jacques O'Neill shocked viewers when he made his exit from the villa on Tuesday night, leaving his partner, Paige Thorne to finish the competition without him.

While fans were glued to the screen with all the drama in the last few days, they have taken to Twitter to complain about the lack of challenges included this year.

One person wrote: "Okay it's enough drama, we need challenges, activities… something. I'm tired of watching these people make bad decisions," while another added: "Why has Love Island been kinda boring lately? Like they are only focusing on one couple each episode?? Where are the challenges??"

A third fan commented: "Feel like there hasn't been a fun challenge in weeks. Like, get these people jumping in foamy bubbles or something. All this crying."

Other fans called for the return of fan favourite tasks such as the Twitter challenge, movie night and the lie detector test.

One person wrote: "The challenges went out the window this year LMAO. Don't be shy bring the tweet challenge back," while another commented: "Okay and we still have NO movie night, NO lie detector and NO tweet challenge so where are we going from here."

Jacques left the villa on Tuesday night

A third viewer agreed, adding: "WHERE are the games this year???? The tweet challenge?? The 'who said' challenge??? The CINEMA??"

Unfortunately for fans, the show's executive producer Mike Spencer revealed back in May that the popular Twitter challenge would not be returning this year. He told HELLO! and other reporters: "We've stepped away from that for now. We have enough content to fill the shows without doing the tweet challenge as it was before."

However, he did suggest that the show would be bringing back movie night: "That was a passage of information and seeing what had happened, I thought it was very exciting - so watch this space."

