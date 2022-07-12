Love Island inspired baby names – most popular ones to consider Discover the most popular names

We're officially hooked on Love Island. The villa inspires our garden furniture choices and their makeup looks tempt us to buy new products, and now their names are inspiring baby name choices!

MORE: Baby names that are going out of fashion – even the royal ones

A study by Confused.com analysed UK baby name data from 2020 to reveal the most popular Love Island baby names, and here are the results…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adam Collard's famous ex had a brilliant reaction to his Love Island re-appearance

Most popular male Love Island baby names

Jack - 2,900 babies Charlie – 2,810 babies Finley – 2,613 babies Tommy – 2,013 babies Teddy – 1,627 babies Max – 1,585 babies Adam – 2,476 babies Luca – 1,323 babies Toby – 980 babies Liam 721 babies

Jack takes first place in the Love Island baby names race. Over the eight seasons of the hit show, there have been a number of Jacks entering the villa, with perhaps some of the most memorable including Jack Fowler, and Jack Fincham who took the crown in 2015 with Dani Dyer.

Jack is the most popular boys name

The second most popular Love Island baby name is Charlie. Did you know that the fourth season of Love Island saw three contestants named Charlie enter the villa?

READ: Top 20 genius baby names revealed

MORE: The Love Island Effect: eBay has seen 700% increase in search

Olivia takes the top spot

Most popular female Love Island baby names

Olivia – 3,640 babies Millie – 1,319 babies Chloe – 980 babies Hannah – 708 babies Amber – 626 babies Laura – 281 babies Paige – 261 babies Remi – 253 babies India – 247 babies Megan - 201 babies

The most popular Love Island baby name for girls is Olivia, with 3,640 babies named in 2020. As well as being a popular baby name across the UK, the likes of Olivia Bowen and Olivia Atwood have had a lasting impression on the public since being in the villa.

With 1,319 babies called Millie in 2020, this moniker ranks in second place. Millie Court won the seventh season with current partner Liam Llewellyn.

Tommy Fury will be pleased that his name features on the list

Louise Thomas, Life Insurance Expert at Confused.com, comments:

"Picking the right name for your baby can be one of the most exciting aspects of your entire pregnancy experience. Today, baby name inspirations seem to be taken from everything around us, including our favourite TV shows.

"Our research shows that fans of Love Island seem to be naming their newborns after popular contestants from the show. Data shows a rise in the popularity of those particular iconic names, from the likes of Olivia and Millie to Tommy and Teddy.

"Having children can be one of the most common reasons why people take out life insurance, as that money can be used to help with day-to-day costs as well as for inheritance reasons."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.