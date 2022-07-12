Love Island star Adam Collard's relationship history - details here

Love Island star Adam Collard sent shock waves through the villa on Monday night when he walked back through the doors four years after he first appeared on the show.

While the returning islander may have his sights set on Paige Thorne and Gemma Owen in the villa, who has Geordie fitness expert dated in the past?

WATCH: Love Island Adam Collard's famous ex Zara McDermott in shock as he returns to villa

Love Island flings and Zara McDermott

During his first appearance on Love Island back in 2018, the PT shared brief romances with fellow contestants Kendall Rae-Knight and Rosie Williams.

The 26-year-old soon moved on to new bombshell Zara McDermott and while the pair were forced apart when the Essex beauty was voted out, they continued their romance when Adam left the villa shortly after.

The couple appeared to be going strong for a while and Adam even got the letter 'Z' tattooed onto his hand in a tribute to his then-girlfriend. However, he has reportedly had the marking covered since their split after eight months in February 2019.

Adam and Zara parted ways in February 2019

Zara, 25, announced their break-up on Instagram at the time and said she was "heartbroken" to be parting ways with the fitness expert. She also wrote: "Sometimes in life, you just aren't enough for someone; no matter what you do for them or how much you try to be."

In a reflective post a few months later, she wrote: "At the start of the year I finally walked away from a toxic relationship that was more damaging than I knew. It stripped me of all my confidence going through this in the public eye."

She went on to describe a girls' holiday with her friends, who helped her "get myself feeling good again".

Sarah Godfrey

Following his break-up with Zara, Adam began dating fitness influencer Sarah Godfrey and went public with their romance in September 2019 after secretly dating for a few months.

The pair went their separate ways a few months later in January 2020, with Adam announcing that the two were "still on good terms". He said: "Nothing bad has happened at all. We still have mutual work interests and I want to see her do well with whatever."

Adam previously dated fitness influencer Sarah Godfrey

Demi Sims

Two months after confirming his split with Sarah, Adam was spotted kissing TOWIE star Demi Sims on a night out in London. However, it's not known whether the pair shared a romantic relationship after that.

Adam is currently single and looking for love in the villa. While he did reveal that he had recently come out of a relationship, it is not publicly known who his most current ex-girlfriend is.

Adam was spotted kissing Demi Sims back in March 2020

Speaking about his most recent romance, he told Danica Taylor in Monday night's episode: "I only really got out of a relationship just over two months ago. I know it is kind of soon but I sat on it for a while, and that's not anything nasty. I seem to get a nosebleed when I hit 18 months.

"It's the cut-off point," he added.

