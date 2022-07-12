Love Island star Jacques O'Neill sensationally quits ITV show

Love Island star Jacques O'Neill has made the decision to leave the villa, a statement from ITV has revealed.

The rugby player's exit comes just days after season four icon Adam Collard walked through the villa doors.

WATCH: The recoupling ceremony after Casa Amor delivered on the drama

A spokesperson from the show said: "Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight's episode.

"We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques."

In Monday night's episode, Adam was introduced to the girls in the villa and had his sights set on Gemma Owen as well as Jacques' partner, Paige Thorne.

During a flirty poolside chat, Paige told Adam: "I'm not ready to train somebody else up to a boyfriend. Like, you're either boyfriend material or you're not."

Why has Jacques O'Neill left the show?

While we don't know the exact reason why Jacques has left, the teaser for Tuesday's episode suggests that his clash with Adam may have something to do with it.

At the end of Monday's show, a preview saw Jacques left fuming after learning that Adam had been talking about him behind his back.

Gemma could be heard telling the 23-year-old: "Oh, he was proper [expletive] you off." Questioning what Adam said while walking over to Paige, he exclaimed: "Who the [expletive] is he?! Just another geezer who's been on the show? You're [expletive] nothing mate."

Jacques entered the villa as a bombshell

Jacques's exit from the show also comes after his family pleaded with viewers to be kind in their messages online following the backlash he received from his antics in Casa Amor.

Sharing a photo which showed a screenshot of the definition of ADHD, his family revealed his childhood diagnosis of the condition.

"Jacques was diagnosed with ADHD when he was 9 years old. By no means is this a get out clause for his actions but it is to show that he can fundamentally struggle with his emotions at times.

"He is an amazing person who I'm proud to call my friend/little brother. All the hate thrown towards Jacques doesn't go to him directly….It comes to his loved ones who have always supported him and not just whilst he is on Love Island."

The caption concluded: "Love Island, although real. Is still a show where the producers do have control and we see 45 minutes out of the 1440 in 24hours. Please be kind."

