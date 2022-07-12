Love Island viewers all saying the same thing about Adam Collard's return The Geordie isn't afraid to step on toes

Love Island dropped arguably the biggest bombshell ever on Sunday night when the show announced that season four icon Adam Collard would be returning to the villa.

During Monday night's episode, the Geordie hunk left the villa girls in shock when he walked through the doors - and viewers are all saying the same thing about his return.

The 26-year-old wasted no time getting to know the girls upon his entry and certainly made the most of the boys being whisked away on a spa retreat for the day.

While initially, it seemed that the personal trainer had his eyes firmly set on Paige Thorne as the pair engaged in a flirty poolside chat, he soon made his way around most of the villa girls - including Gemma Owen.

Adam clearly has no issue with stepping on Luca Bish's toes and was in the middle of chatting to Gemma when Luca walked back into the villa - and let's just say, the fishmonger didn't look too pleased.

Viewers took to Twitter to discuss Adam's return, with many commenting on how he managed to "implant doubts" into all the girls' heads in a matter of hours.

Adam pulled Gemma for a chat in Monday's episode

One person tweeted: "The way Adam implanted doubts into all the girls' heads and had them begging for crumbs, you wouldn't even dare leave him in a room with your nan. ABSOLUTE MENACE," while another added: "Adam just wrecking every couple as a warm-up."

A third person commented: "Adam has not wasted a second he was given a task and it's his villa now," while another wrote: "ADAM THE MENACE MANAGED TO CREATE DOUBTS IN THE MOST LOYAL GIRLS ALL IN LIKE WHAT 20 MINUTES????????"

Adam wasted no time getting chatting to the girls

Other fans also praised the producers for creating major drama by sending the boys back into the villa while Gemma was chatting to Adam. One person tweeted: "I love the producers for asking the boys to walk in while Adam was with Gemma of all people," while another added: "Classic sending the boys back in when Gemma and Adam are having a chat."

A third person commented: "The producers waited until Adam & Gemma were together to send the boys back in. [laughing face emoji]. Tasha pointing to them with that huge grin on her face knowing Luca's head will be turned inside-out seeing them together."

