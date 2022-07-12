This Love Island star left Married at First Sight UK to become an Islander This Casa Amor contestant could have had a very different experience at finding love

This year's series of Love Island is well and truly underway and is delivering on drama as well as plenty of romance and laughs too.

MORE: Love Island star Jacques O'Neill sensationally quits ITV show

But did you know that one of this year’s contestants came close to appearing on a very different kind of dating show? In fact, they even filmed scenes for it before getting the call to appear on Love Island. Find out who it is below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the explosive Love Island recoupling after Casa Amor

Coco Lodge, who is currently coupled up with original boy Andrew Le Page, has caused her fair share of drama since entering the villa last week. After catching Andrew’s eye and doing bits with him under the covers during Casa Amor, she found herself sidelined when Tasha returned to the main villa.

MORE: 5 things you need to know about Love Island bombshell Coco Lodge

MORE: Love Island: Coco Lodge's friends thank fans for support after viewers' 'horrible' comments

Not content with being friend-zoned, the brunette bombshell then divulged to many of her fellow Islanders just how far she and Andrew had gone - leaving Tasha heartbroken when the news trickled back to her. While there’s a chance that the 27-year-old from Surrey could now catch returning contestant Adam Collard’s eye, at the moment, she remains single.

The 27-year-old was set to appear in the new series of Married at First Sight UK

However, it turns out that Coco could have had a very different experience at finding love had she not quit Channel 4’s Married at First Sight UK earlier this year to appear on Love Island.

According to The Sun, Coco was all set to take part in the UK version of the famous dating show, which sees singletons marry after only knowing each other for a matter of minutes but made a last-minute U-turn when Love Island bosses reached out to her.

Coco is currently coupled up with Andrew in the villa

Matched by relationship experts on MAFS the couples then go through a series of tests, including moving in together and going on a honeymoon, before deciding whether they have formed a true connection during the social experiment.

MORE: Everything we know about the return of Married at First Sight UK

She reportedly shot a week’s worth of content which cost producers upwards of £5,000 and suggests that she had already been coupled up with a potential suitor and perhaps had begun to make plans for her wedding day.

The source added that she left Channel 4 bosses furious when she decided last minute to ditch the show and head into the villa to try and find love another way.

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.