Black Bird: viewers saying same thing about Taron Egerton’s Apple TV drama Have you started the much-anticipated new series yet?

Apple TV has done it again with their new true-crime thriller Black Bird, as viewers have taken to Twitter to heap praise on the new series, which stars Taron Egerton as a convicted drug dealer trying to have his sentence lifted by coaxing a confession out of another inmate, who is a suspected serial killer.

Taking to social media to discuss, one person wrote: "That's Must-Watch! Black Bird is insanely killer, absolutely incredible performances. Another victory for this curation of excellence made by Apple TV. Amazing, two killer episodes, one master class," another added: "The first two episodes of #BlackBird are excellent and absolutely riveting. A slow burn, but one that already has me so glued to the screen and intrigued to see where it goes. Feels like this is bound to be career-best for both Egerton & Hauser."

A third person wrote: "A little appreciation post for Taron’s phenomenal acting. His performance in BlackBird is definitely my favorite next to Rocketman. It gave me intense chills and I can’t wait to watch more of him this Friday! I love him so much."

Also discussing Taron’s acting in the show, another fan posted: "My thoughts on Blackbird: Every single person in this show has done such phenomenal acting, it’s definitely perfectly cast. Taron’s American accent is perfect (coming from an American). The whole vibe of the show keeps me wanting to see more."

The true-crime show has been well received

Taron opened up about the role to Sky News, saying: "I did feel that I was waiting for something meaty and that arrived in the form of Rocketman, and it also had this commercial appeal, and it was just a great thing, and I felt that once all was said and done and we were finished, my instinct was: 'You absolutely have to follow this with something interesting and don't just rush into something'.

Is Larry really a serial killer?

"So, I spent a year waiting for this script and it arrived in July of 2020, and I knew immediately, absolutely immediately that this was the thing - I just thought it was compelling and gripping and dark and outside of my wheelhouse, you know, something that was different for me and that was very exciting too."

